City of Tshwane closes 3 clinics after staff members test positive for COVID-19

The Folang, Silverton and Rosslyn clinics have been temporarily closed and will re-opened next week.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said it had closed three clinics after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Folang, Silverton and Rosslyn clinics have been temporarily closed and will reopen next week.

The city has urged the public to use nearby clinics in the meantime.

One nurse at Folang, another nurse at Silverton and one health worker at Rosslyn have contracted the virus.

This has now forced the city to close the clinics so that they can be cleaned and disinfected.

The affected staff members will self-isolate and quarantine while health officials conduct tracing and screening of all the people who came into contact with the infected workers.

The city said it would intensify its programme to test frontline staff.

