Bemawu wants answers from SABC on looming job cuts after govt bailout

The SABC has told workers that the process would begin soon and about 600 employees would be affected.

JOHANNESBURG - Union Bemawu said that it needed answers from the SABC as to why it wanted to implement retrenchments when it had received money from government.

The broadcaster said that this was part of a strategy to turnaround the struggling state-owned entity.

Like many state-owned enterprises, the SABC has had financial problems for years.

The broadcaster has over 3,000 employees and a wage bill of over R3 billion a year.

The corporation said that it needed to reduce its staff so that it could fulfill its mandate of being a financially stable organisation.

Hundreds of workers have been notified that the retrenchment process will start soon.

Bemawu’s Hannes du Buisson said that they were looking at their options.

"It tends to be almost bankrupt. They've recently let go a lot of senior people at the SABC and of course, spent millions of rands on legal costs."

The SABC has promised that the process will be fair and transparent.

