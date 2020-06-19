227 Gauteng SAPS officers tested positive for COVID-19 - Mawela

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela is concerned about the number of police who have tested positive.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said that 227 police officers in the province had tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

Mawela led Operation Okae Molao in the Sedibeng region on Thursday.

The weekly operation seeks to ensure that lockdown regulations are complied with, while also seeking out criminals.

With the country battling the coronavirus and the numbers continuing to rise police members have also been infected.

Mawela is concerned about the number of police who have tested positive.

“To date, I have 227 police officers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and this is of concern because it affects our numbers on the ground.”

Mawela has, however, not disclosed which police stations have been affected.

Meanwhile, the commissioner has also said that he was impressed with the conduct of police members.

At the beginning of the lockdown in March, members of law enforcement agencies were accused of harassing civilians with the public saying officers were breaking the law.

Some accused members of taking bribes and stealing seized alcohol and cigarettes during operations.

