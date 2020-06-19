2 zama zamas killed, 6 injured in shooting in Florida

It’s alleged that three armed men were waiting in the veld next to an old mine shaft for a group of zama zamas to arrive on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed and six others have been wounded in Florida in Johannesburg.

The suspects held the illegal miners at gunpoint before opening fire.

Two died at the scene, while six others were wounded.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “Anyone with information on how the incident happened or have information which can lead to the arrest the suspects is welcome to call the Florida Police Station.”

