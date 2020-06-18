20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa responds to questions in Parly

This is the first time the president replies to questions in Parliament since the national state of disaster was declared in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation on 24 May 2020 on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday responding to questions for oral reply in the National Assembly.

To comply with social distancing measures amid COVID-19, the sitting is conducted in a hybrid form, with a small number of members present in the National Assembly and the rest on a virtual platform.

This is the first time the president replies to questions in Parliament since the national state of disaster was declared in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

