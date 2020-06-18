Tshegofatso Pule’s murder accused to remain in custody until next appearance

Muzikayise Malephane is accused of killing 28-year-old Pule and hanging her from a tree in Durban Deep earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - The murder accused in the case of Tsegofatso Pule will need to stay in jail for at least another week before his case returns to court.

She was eight-months pregnant.

Malephane (31) made a brief appearance in the Roodeport Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

At this point, Malephane has been charged with third-degree murder but other charges may be added.

Magistrate John Baloyi informed Malephane of his right to apply for bail but he declined.

Pule's uncle reacted to Malephane’s decision.

"I don't know what's going on with the suspect's decision to abandon bail but I wouldn't be suprised if he applies for bail one day."

Malephane will make a second virtual court appearance next Wednesday.

