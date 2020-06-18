Society needs to change to care for women and children, says Winde

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Thursday said society should change to care for women and children.

This on the back of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Wednesday night telling the nation it was facing two pandemics – COVID-19 and violence against women and children - which he likened to a war being waged by men.

“We have to make sure that we bring change to society, and that we specifically care for the women and children in our society,” Winde said.

Winde also welcomed the further easing of lockdown restrictions that would see the reopening of more industries.

Cape Town is also dealing with a spike in gang violence and Winde again raised concern.

“We will make sure that we continue fighting crime in this province, and also we are mindful of the gang violence we have been seeing,” he said.

