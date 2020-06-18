Say what? You can now post voice notes on Twitter

The app is slowly rolling out the handy new feature around the world, starting with some iOS users (sorry Android).

JOHANNESBURG - Want to tweet something that won't fit into just 280 characters but don't want to put it in a thread? Twitter now has voice notes.

Twitter users can already add videos and pictures to their tweets.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice!



Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

Here's an example from our very own Transport Minister.

Testing, twitter voice note pic.twitter.com/dl4l28ao72 — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) June 18, 2020

Some are loving the new feature, others not so much. Most are just amused at the possibilities.

Drunk VN are gonna be a mess on this app!! — Ma% (@_pbpercy) June 17, 2020

yall are voicephobic and voicist. — phiwokuhle. (@kuhle_gwanya) June 17, 2020