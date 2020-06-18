20°C / 22°C


Say what? You can now post voice notes on Twitter

The app is slowly rolling out the handy new feature around the world, starting with some iOS users (sorry Android).

Twitter logo. Picture: Pixabay.
Twitter logo. Picture: Pixabay.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Want to tweet something that won't fit into just 280 characters but don't want to put it in a thread? Twitter now has voice notes.

The app is slowly rolling out the handy new feature around the world, starting with some iOS users (sorry Android).

Twitter users can already add videos and pictures to their tweets.

Here's an example from our very own Transport Minister.

Some are loving the new feature, others not so much. Most are just amused at the possibilities.

Timeline

