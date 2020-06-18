Sasol plans to cut jobs, end West African oil operations

The South African petrochemicals producer has also agreed a deal with lenders to relax borrowing rules.

JOHANNESBURG - Sasol plans to cut jobs and end West African oil operations as part of a business revamp.

Sasol has been reviewing its business as it struggles with high debt levels, falling oil and chemical prices and lower global demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, the world's top producer of motor fuel from coal, said the review had identified chemicals and energy as the focus areas for its future business.

Sasol said that the revamp would affect its workforce but did not say how many jobs might be lost.

The company said it was seeking consultations with trade unions in South Africa and aimed to do the same in other countries.

