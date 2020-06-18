Sapu calls for more protection as more cops test positive for COVID-19

According to the police ministry, more than 1,600 members have contracted the coronavirus, with two thirds in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - As more police officers test positive for COVID-19, the South African Policing Union (Sapu) is calling on government for protection.

Fourteen police officers have died of the disease.

The South African Policing Union's Tumelo Mogodiseng said that officers needed a special place to quarantine.

"Everyone in the country is being offered a quarantine site but the police should be given special treatment - a quarantine site specially for police."

He said that this would help infected police officers get the support they needed to recover.

Earlier this week, the Police Minister confirmed that over 600 officers had recovered from the coronavirus.

Mogodiseng said that the union was also concerned about a lack of social distancing.

"Taking into consideration they have to make arrests, how are you going to maintain social distancing because you don't know the situation?"

This week the Camps Bay Police Station was closed for disinfecting after an employee tested positive.

It's set to reopen on Thursday.

