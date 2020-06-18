SABC says retrenchments part of plans to be financially stable

The state-owned broadcaster said it had notified 600 employees that they could be retrenched. The SABC met with unions and employees as it planned to begin the retrenchment process.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Thursday said it was trying to turn the broadcaster into a financially stable and self-sufficient organisation and had therefore issued Section 189 notices.

The state-owned broadcaster said it had notified 600 employees that they could be retrenched. The SABC met with unions and employees as it planned to begin the retrenchment process.

SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe said affected employees would have an opportunity to make representations at a consultation process, which would be facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

The SABC said this process would be transparent, open, and impartial following the Labour Relations Act.

The broadcaster said this was necessary in order to turn the corporation around.

The Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union’s (Bemawu) president Hannes du Buisson was not happy with the decision to retrench workers.

“We were shocked to the core to receive such a letter from the SABC, particularly during this difficult time in our country,” Du Buisson said.

“We have absolutely no idea whether the SABC will proceed with these retrenchments or who will be affected. We are waiting for the SABC to set down the formal meetings. We believe that the consultation will start now and in time, we will find out exactly what is going on,” he added.

The SABC said it would announce the details of the consultation process soon.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.