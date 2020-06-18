Ramaphosa set for grilling from MPs over govt's COVID-19 response

This will be the president's first appearance in the National Assembly for oral questions since the declaration of a national state of disaster.

CAPE TOWN - Government’s COVID-19 response will come scrutiny when President Cyril Ramaphosa makes a return to Parliament on Thursday.

President Ramaphosa may have addressed the nation on a number occasions, but today will be his first question session since the lockdown started almost three months ago.

It also marks 25 days since he addressed the nation about COVID-19 and disaster regulations.

Today, he takes questions from MPs about what measures his government has put in place to accelerate the recovery of the South African economy and how he’s coordinating the economic recovery in Africa as chair of the African Union.

Leader of the opposition, John Steenhuisen, will ask the president for details of the scientific risk assessment the command council relied on with regard to the modelling used to predict the number of deaths.

Staying on COVID-19, EFF leader Julius Malema will seek answers on whether the president had been lobbied by any persons to ease the lockdown for business to resume operations, despite the lack of preparedness in the workplace and public healthcare services.

