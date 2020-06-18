PGA of South Africa tees off new vision for PGA Championship

The PGA Championship will remain part of the Sunshine Tour’s annual tournament calendar as one of its 'Triple Crown' of tournaments, and also including the South African Open and South African Masters.

JOHANNESBURG - The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of South Africa is embarking on a new plan of growth for the PGA Championship, South Africa’s second-oldest professional golf tournament and one of the Sunshine Tour’s flagship professional events.

The foundation, laid by the longstanding partnership between the Sunshine Tour and the PGA of South Africa, has now enabled the PGA to align the future growth of the tournament within the association’s strategic plan and slogan “Touching Lives Through the Game of Golf”.

The PGA Championship will remain part of the Sunshine Tour’s annual tournament calendar as one of its “Triple Crown” of tournaments, and also including the South African Open and South African Masters.

The PGA has appointed Endaweni Media as the promoter of the PGA Championship going forward. Endaweni Media, under the management of Jimmy Headbush, is a golf specialist company with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in sponsorship procurement, hospitality and event management. The PGA has enjoyed a successful working relationship with Endaweni Media since 2012.

“The PGA of South Africa is truly grateful to the Sunshine Tour who have promoted the PGA Championship since 2000 on behalf of the PGA. David Nagle, as the developer of the Eye of Africa Golf and Residential Estate, has sponsored the Championship for the past five years, and the vision is to grow one of South Africa’s flagship professional golf tournaments and contribute to the transformation of the sport and our society,” said Ivano Ficalbi, chief executive of the PGA of South Africa.

Headbush, founder and managing director of Endaweni Media, said: “On behalf of Endaweni Media, I am honoured to be entrusted by the PGA as tournament promoter of the iconic PGA Championship. I believe we are in a position to add value and maintain its historic status as one of South Africa’s flagship tournaments. The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating effects on the golf industry, and once again our true national spirit and unity will be tested to fight this disaster. I am delighted to be part of a tournament that offers commercial value for its sponsors and partners, and ultimately makes a positive impact to social upliftment.”

The inaugural PGA Championship was played at the Royal Cape Golf Club in 1923. Reigning champion Darren Fichardt joined a long list of South African greats who have added their names to this coveted trophy. Bobby Locke is a seven-time champion, while Gary Player has won the title four times and Ernie Els is a three-time winner.

The PGA of South Africa is an association of 700 members and 100 registered apprentices who work in every aspect of the golf industry, locally and globally. A total of 12 PGA professionals are exempt into the PGA Championship and compete alongside the top professional golfers on the Sunshine Tour.