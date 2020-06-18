20°C / 22°C
Mexico reports 4,930 new coronavirus cases, 770 more deaths

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Picture: 123rf
3 hours ago

MEXICO CITY - Mexico’s health ministry reported on Wednesday 4,930 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 770 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 159,793 cases and 19,080 deaths.

Timeline

