McKaiser: Parktown Boys' is a story of institutional abuse

702 host Eusebius McKaiser takes a closer look at the issue of institutional abuse and neglect at some South African schools and what can be done to guard against a conspiracy of silence and ensure pupils are protected.

JOHANNESBURG - Two years after Collan Rex, a former assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boys' High School was sentenced to 23 years for 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault against students, 702 host Eusebius McKaiser has taken a closer look at the issue of institutional abuse and neglect.

McKaiser said it was a story that had haunted him because one woman in particular wanted him to know what she experienced and observed and what boys had told her in her capacity as the matron of the school.

Mariolette Bossert, who testified during the trial, shared evidence with McKaiser which he said pointed to a story of a school at institutional level that failed the pupils.

"Therefore, we can't swallow the myth that one bad former assistant water polo coach is the person that gave the school a bad name. Ultimately, this is a story of institutional neglect and that requires all of us in society to pay detailed attention to what goes on inside each of our schools in South Africa," said McKaiser.

McKaiser also spoke to Luke Lamprecht, from Women and Men Against Child Abuse, and Child Protection consultant, Joan Van Niekerk, about the ways in which conspiracies of silence can develop in schools and what must be done to ensure they are safe spaces.