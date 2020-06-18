Joburg hospital to meet with family over deceased baby gender confusion

On Thursday, Eyewitness News reported how an alleged error in the hospital’s baby sex recording system had led to the confusion, which left Linda Mpofu with two babies after giving birth to triplets.

JOHANNESBURG - The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg has reached out to the family of a woman who believes her baby girl born at the hospital last week is missing.

On Thursday, Eyewitness News reported how an alleged error in the hospital’s baby sex recording system had led to the confusion, which left Linda Mpofu with two babies after giving birth to triplets.

When speaking to EWN on Wednesday, the hospital’s acting CEO Dr Frew Benson insisted that Mpofu family’s dilemma was not a management issue, but one that was resolved by clinicians at the hospital.

Yet the family insisted no one at the hospital had explained how Mpofu gave birth to two girls and a boy, only to have the hospital later tell her she gave birth to two boys and one girl after one of the girls died shortly after birth last week.

The Mpofu family was convinced that there was foul play after they were told Linda gave birth to two girls and a boy, only to be presented with the remains of a boy child after the hospital said one of the girls died.

On Wednesday, Benson was adamant that the report filed by clinicians was valid.

“Nobody can be happy that the mistake on the sex was made, but in terms of the counselling that was given to the parent and the discussion that happened between the specialist pediatrician, I don’t think there is any more that can be given,” he said.

The family is expected to meet with the hospital management on Thursday afternoon.

