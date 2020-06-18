It'll take time for restaurants to recover from effects of COVID-19 – Rasa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening announced restaurants would be able to reopen for sit down service with strict hygiene measures in place.

CAPE TOWN - The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) on Thursday said there was a long road ahead to get the industry running at full steam again.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening announced restaurants would be able to reopen for sit-down service with strict hygiene measures in place. A date for the reopening of doors is yet to be determined.

Rasa’s Wendy Albert said the industry was fighting for several weeks to have their sit-down eateries reopened.

“We are able to be health and safety compliant. When we had to become a delivery service, we had to make sure that it didn’t compromise our food chain neither did the takeaway aspect or even the delivery of alcohol. Health and safety is a top priority for both our patrons and staff,” Albert said.

“The supply chain needs to understand its role, responsibility, and contribution to assist the product to come back into restaurants, and bring businesses back to life,” she added.

She said there was a lot of work to do to fix the industry.

“The industry has been severely damaged. And there needs to be some relief and support from the financial institutions and the landlords. We need to get these insurance policies paid out so that there is cash flow to rebuild the business,” Albert said.

WATCH: Changes to level 3 regulations: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 18 June 2020 AM

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.