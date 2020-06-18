IFP not impressed with further easing of lockdown regulations

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa told EWN he believed that the further relaxation of lockdown regulations announced on Wednesday night by President Cyril Ramaphosa could result in an accelerated spread of the virus.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Thursday said South Africans should now invest more in protecting themselves against the coronavirus pandemic.

Hlabisa said decisions, including the reopening of cinemas, were premature like the country’s move to level 3 lockdown.

“We remain very concerned. The relaxations made by the state president leaves one with many questions without answers in the real situation that is going to happen regarding COVID-19 in our country,” said Hlabisa.

The IFP leader said the country was already seeing the consequences of moving to level 3 lockdown.

“The issue of alcohol places a very big problem in our communities. The recklessness [of some] of our people leaves questions as to how the government arrived at its conclusion because it is a problem in our communities today,” he said.

Hlabisa said they would have preferred for most sectors of the economy to be reopened after the peak in COVID-19 infections in the country.

