Gauteng cooperative governance dept gets over R6.1b for 2020/21

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile on Thursday announced that his department had been allocated just over R6.1 billion for the 2020/21 financial year.

Maile tabled his budget speech, which was streamed online on Thursday. He said most of the money allocated to his department would be spent on improving service delivery.

The MEC said R639 million of his budget would be used to upgrade 52 informal settlements across the province.

“And that’s before the reprioritisation of the budget as a result of COVID-19’s impact,” Maile said.

He said some of the money would also be used to help troubled municipalities, including Emfuleni Local Municipality, which had for years been battling to pay creditors.

Maile said the West Rand Municipality would also get assistance.

“We have already started the process of engaging with the Rand West Local Municipality because they have declared insolvency, and therefore, it means we have to intervene together with Treasury,” he said.

The department had also set aside R185 million for hostel developments, while R238 million would be used for bulk infrastructure in mining towns.

