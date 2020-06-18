Duo expected in court for murder of Lavender Hill boy (3)

The child was gunned down and his father was wounded in a shooting at their Hillview home on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - Two men are expected in court on Thursday in connection with the murder of a 3-year-old boy in Lavender Hill.

The child was gunned down and his father was wounded in a shooting at their Hillview home on Monday night.

The little boy died on arrival at a medical facility in Retreat.

The two suspects, arrested by anti-gang unit members in Seawinds on Tuesday night, are expected in the dock this morning.

They each face charges of murder and attempted murder.

The child and his father were standing outside their Hillview home on Monday while the man was talking to a friend when a gunman opened fire on them.

Residents have now called for soldiers and additional police officers to be deployed to the gang-stricken community.

Lavender Hill Community Leader Lucinda Evans: "If we look at what happened from 2019 until now, I've lost count of how many people have died in Hillview. My plea to the South African Police Service, including the South African National Defence Force, is you need to come and clamp down on Hillview and Seawinds. We want our children to grow up and to be safe."

On the same day, a man and his 3-year-old daughter were shot and killed while sitting in a car in Ravensmead shortly after he dropped his wife at a bus stop.

Their killers are still at large.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.