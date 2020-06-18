DA's Steenhuisen: Govt should scrap lockdown altogether

On Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa relaxed more regulations under level three, which mean you'll soon be able to sit down at restaurants, visit hair salons and stay at hotels.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen said that government should scrap the lockdown altogether and instead focus on health and behavioural changes in society to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The DA has criticised the relaxed regulations: “It doesn’t make any sense, you can go to any restaurant and sit down for dinner but you can’t go to a museum or library, it doesn’t make any sense.”

It’s not yet clear when the advanced level three regulations will come into effect.

