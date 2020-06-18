COVID-19: SA critical care expert warns more info needed on steroid treatment

The corticosteroid medication is manufactured in South Africa and is widely used to treat other diseases to relieve inflammation.

JOHANNESBURG - The steroid drug hailed as a breakthrough in the treatment of critically COVID-19 patients in the UK is already being used in South Africa by a small group of doctors.

Following a clinical trial led by researchers at Oxford University, it was found that when administered intravenously in small doses, dexamethasone reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill coronavirus patients.

Emeritus professor of critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards, is part of a group of specialists who have formed the "Gauteng ICU Corona Group”.

He said that they’d been using dexamethasone or similar anti-inflammatory agents to treat patients in the same way that it was administered in the UK trials.

"It is nice to see the randomised control trial showing benefits and confirming what we have been doing is the right approach. There are many areas in South Africa, however, where corticosteroids have note been used up until now."



Richards has stressed that the Oxford University clinical trial is not a complete study and further information is still required for examination.

He has also warned that corticosteroid medication cannot be used in an out-patient setting but only on patients requiring ventilator support in hospital as well those who need non-invasive ventilation.

South Africa's ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 has said that treating seriously ill patients with dexamethasone may be considered but that clinicians should follow strict guidelines.

