COVID-19 measures in place at Mthatha convent - EC Health Dept

Five nuns at the Mother House Convent have died after contracting the disease.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Health Department said that measures had been put in place to manage the outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a Mthatha convent.

Five nuns at the Mother House Convent have died after contracting the disease.

It’s believed that the outbreak began with a sister who’s a nurse at a local hospital and remains in isolation and has stayed away from the convent since testing positive.

The Congregation of the Precious Blood Sisters said that 17 nuns had tested positive for COVID-19, while 15 had tested negative and the results of three were still outstanding.

One nun has been hospitalised, after she experienced breathing difficulties.

Catholic Bishop of the Mthatha Diocese, Sthimbele Sipuka, said that they’d taken steps to mitigate the further spread of the disease at the convent.

"We have isolated those that are positive and put them in a separate wing which is cordoned off. We have the approval of the Health Department that came to inspect it, they found the place to be compliant."

Provincial Health Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said that they’d assigned a doctor to work with the convent and daily counselling sessions had also been made available.

Two hundred and fifty-one people have died of COVID-19 in the Eastern Cape, with more than 11,900 infections recorded.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.