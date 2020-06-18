Contralesa, IFP call on Dlamini-Zuma to fast-track R1.4bn owed to Izinduna

Over 3,00 Izinduna said that they were last paid in 2016 after they threatened to disrupt the 2016 local government elections.

DURBAN - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) are calling on Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to fast-track the salary payments totalling over R1.4 billion owed to Izinduna by government.

The IFP’s Inkosi Bhekizizwe Luthuli said that the delay in payments was having a negative impact on Izinduna in carrying out their duties as public office bearers.

Back in 2014, then-President Jacob Zuma signed a proclamation that said that Izinduna should be remunerated.

Luthuli said that government had so far failed to fulfil its obligations: “Until today, nothing is happening.”

Contralesa spokesperson Zolani Mkiva said that they were concerned about the delays.

“They are also public office bearers and they are part and parcel of the hierarchy of traditional leadership. Therefore, we have been engaging with government to say that they need to ensure that they do what is expected.”

Eyewitness News has been unable to get a response from the Cooperative Governance Department.

