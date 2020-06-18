20°C / 22°C
China reports 28 new coronavirus cases in mainland

The National Health Commission said four of the 28 cases were so-called imported ones involving travellers from overseas, and that there were 8 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases.

People wear face masks as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus as they walk through the Forbidden City, the former palace of China's emperors, in Beijing on 1 May 2020. With optimism and a heavy dose of caution, millions of Chinese hit the road or visited newly opened tourist sites for an extended national holiday in a post-coronavirus confidence test. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

SHANGHAI - China reported 28 new coronavirus cases in the mainland as of 17 June, 21 of which were in the capital of Beijing, the country’s health commission said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said four of the 28 cases were so-called imported ones involving travellers from overseas, and that there were 8 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases.

A day earlier, the commission reported 44 confirmed cases, 11 of which were imported, and 11 asymptomatic cases.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 83,293. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

China does not count asymptomatic patients - those who are infected with the coronavirus but have no symptoms - as confirmed coronavirus cases.

