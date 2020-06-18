Brutality against women and children defies comprehension - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was disgusted by the ongoing attacks on women.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had increased the capacity of the courts and opened government buildings to be used as shelters to help women affected by gender-based violence.

The president addressed the nation on Wednesday night on the changes to level three lockdown restrictions but used the opportunity to express his outrage at the recent murders of women and children.

In the past two weeks, at least 21 women and children have been killed.

"Violence is being unleashed on the women and children in our country with a brutality that defies any form of comprehension."

Ramaphosa said that there was now a national strategic plan to stop gender-based violence.

"Thirteen regional courts have been upgraded into sexual offences courts to support the work of law enforcement. Seven thousand evidence collection kits have been distributed regularly to every police station in the country and there are now over 1,000 survivor friendly rooms at police stations."

The president has called for maximum sentences for those found guilty.

"Their killers thought they could silence them but we will not forget them and we will speak for them where they themselves cannot."

