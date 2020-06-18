Body of missing girl (3) found dumped in bin in Lakeview

It’s understood the grim discovery was made by a man who was combing through some of the waste earlier in the afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have found a body of a three-year-old girl dumped in a bin in Lakeview in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

It’s understood the grim discovery was made by a man who was combing through some of the waste earlier in the afternoon.

Police said it was unclear how the toddler died, but opened a murder case.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said: “The body was of a child who was reported missing yesterday [Wednesday]. A search for the child by the community found her killed, and no one has been arrested yet. Police are calling on anyone who might have information [about the incident] to call the nearest police station or call 08600 10111.”

On Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned gender-based violence in the country, saying 21 women and children had been killed in just two weeks.

