Beauty industry welcomes eased lockdown regulations under level 3

JOHANNESBURG - The beauty industry on Thursday broadly welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to open up the sector with more relaxed lockdown regulations.

The industry had suffered tremendously as it was one of the few that remained non-operational even under lockdown level 3.

The exact date for when these companies could open their doors still needs to be announced.

Last week, the sector called on the president to ease the regulations to allow them to work as many salons had already closed down due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bongani Mabunda has been in the beauty industry for the past 26 years, working in 11 African countries.

Mabunda said he was extremely excited that they could resume with their work, but warned that customers would have to abide by the strict guidelines to make sure everyone was safe.

“Our hairdressers and all the salon owners and managers need to now start training ourselves with regards to social distancing to make sure that we understand what measures we need to follow to protect ourselves and our customers,” Mabunda said.

Meanwhile, Tumelo Mpholo – afro hair specialist and owner of Tumelo MJs Afro Boutique - thanked government for listening to their desperate pleas.

“We are still going to be wearing face masks and face shields. In the services where can be wearing gloves, we will be wearing them and aprons to protect ourselves,” she said.

Beauty salons would still have to adhere to strict COVID-19 regulations, which included social distancing, wearing of masks, and sanitising.

