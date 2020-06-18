At least one accused in VBS matter wants R100,000 bail reduced

Seven of the eight suspects arrested for their role in the multi-billion rand bank heist are now appearing in court after they were handcuffed for their role in the fraud scheme.

JOHANNESBURG - At least one of the accused in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal wants the Palm Ridge Regional Court to reduce R100,000 bail.

The eighth suspect is currently under COVID-19 quarantine.

The State has indicated it that would not be opposing bail.