As alcohol-related trauma incidents rise, WC medical staff face tough choices

The Western Cape Health Department said that trauma admissions had increased by 66% since the liquor ban was lifted earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - As Western Cape doctors prepare for the peak in COVID-19 infections and deaths, they're also having to contend with a massive influx in alcohol-related complaints.

It's hard enough being a clinician in the public sector right now, especially in the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Western Cape.

But in the past few weeks, as alcohol has hit society's bloodstream again, it's become even harder. Health facilities are seeing more patients admitted to the trauma unit since alcohol became freely available.

"Some of our staff really struggle with this because we know that a lot of it is preventable. It causes the staff significant trauma."

Chief of Operations for the Western Cape Department of Health, Saadiq Kariem, said that there were always hard choices to be made in the trauma unit - doctors have to decide who to treat immediately and who can afford to wait.

So for example, if two people are brought into the trauma unit, one with a gunshot wound which is somehow related to alcohol and another with COVID-19, Kariem said that doctors had to make a clinical judgement call and that's not always easy.

"The medical staff cannot plat the moral judge. Often, what we do is we look at the survival probability of the patient and make a decision, and the more difficult ones are made as part of a team of people."

The province's peak is just around the corner and those working in the Western Cape's trauma units are hoping that people will heed calls to drink responsibly and avoid becoming another avoidable trauma case that divides the attention of the frontline health staff.

