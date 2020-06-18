Anti-GBV activist Sibongiseni Gabada laid to rest following brutal murder

Sibongiseni Gabada's dismembered body was found stuffed in a bag next to a shack in H-section in Khayelitsha on 29 May.

CAPE TOWN - A woman allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend has finally been laid to rest at the Khayelitsha Cemetery.

The 34-year-old was missing for several days before her remains were discovered.

Sibongiseni Gabada, also known by her middle name, Hilary, will be remembered as a well-loved, people's person, who ironically, also fought against femicide and gender-based violence.

A high school friend, Portia Msamo, has told Eyewitness News that Gabada's death has left a huge void in the hearts of her friends and relatives.

"We were walking the streets shouting Uyinene's name last year and it felt like we were making some sort of progress towards this not being a normalised thing in South Africa. So for us to be back here again is more than disheartening, it's disappointing."

The man accused of Gabada's murder, Sithembele Klaas, is due back in the dock in July for a bail application.

Meanwhile, a man accused of the murder of Mossel Bay mother of three, on Wednesday abandoned bail.

Mlondi Ntlangulela was arrested shortly after Naledi Phangindawo was found hacked to death in KwaNonqaba about two weeks ago.

