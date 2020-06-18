7 VBS accused granted R100k bail each

In his bail application, former VBS bank chairperson and alleged mastermind, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, said he was unemployed and had no assets.

JOHANNESBURG - Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi has on Thursday granted bail of R100,000 to each of the seven accused in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal case.

Magistrate Nemavhidi said they couldn't claim poverty.

Should applicants not be able to raise bail by 4 pm on Thursday, they will be detained at Midrand police station.

Earlier, the seven of the eight suspects who appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court said they intended to plead not guilty.

In his bail application, former VBS bank chairperson and alleged mastermind, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, said he was unemployed and had no assets.

• From bank heist to arrests: A timeline of the VBS scandal

The suspects appealed to the court not to prejudice them through excessive bail amounts.

They were arrested for their role in the multi-billion rand bank heist and face charges of money laundering, fraud, theft, and racketeering.

An eighth suspect is currently under COVID-19 quarantine.

The State had argued that while it did not oppose bail, it should be set at no less than R100,000.

Matodzi, former VBS bank CEO Andile Ramavhunga, former PIC nominee Ernest Nesane, as well as former audit committee chairperson, Lieutenant-General Avhashoni Ramikosi appealed to the court to set bail at R50,000.

Former treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane, on the other hand, said he could only pay R20,000 for bail. And former KPMG auditor Sipho Malaba said he could only afford R10,000.

#VBSArrests

Alleged Kingpin and former chairperson of VBS Mutual Bank and its shareholder Vele Investments Tshifhiwa Matodzi is Accused No1



Says he currently resides in Bryanston but is now moving to Randburg



Says he is unemployed and owns no assets@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/hrzLvq0uXH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.