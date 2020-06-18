571 suspects arrested in Sedibeng during Operation Okae Molae

The weekly operation seeks to ensure lockdown regulations are complied with while also seeking out criminals.

SEDIBENG - Police said 571 suspects have been arrested for various offences, including serious and violent crime, in Sedibeng during Operation Okae Molae.

The weekly operation seeks to ensure that lockdown regulations are complied with while also seeking out criminals.

It is being led by Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela.

Members of different law enforcement agencies are again out in full force, this time around in the Sedibeng region, which includes Sebokeng and Vanderbijlpark.

During the early house of Thursday morning, officers handcuffed 571 suspects, among them most wanted criminals.

Mawela said this was a major breakthrough in the fight against crime.

As part of the operation, several roadblocks have been mounted with the main one along the R57, which borders the Free State and Gauteng.

Police are ensuring that drivers have the necessary travelling permits and are stopping every car that enters Gauteng.

Health officials are also screening motorists and passengers for COVID-19 in an effort to ensure that travellers do not bring the virus into the province.

Meanwhile, a similar operation is being conducted in Tshwane.

