431 water tanks allocated to Limpopo schools - dept

The Department of Water and Sanitation, alongside the Department of Basic Education, dispatched tankers to schools that were without access to water across the country to bolster their fight against COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation on Wednesday said it had allocated 431 water tanks to various identified schools in Limpopo, and 253 of these had already been installed at schools and were in use.

Grade 7 and matric pupils returned to class last week amid concerns that some schools would not be able to adhere to the strict hygiene measures put in place.

The Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said while strides had been made to ensure all schools had water, more could be done.

“Some schools that have benefitted from this rollout are in Vhembe District, Giyani, Tzaneen, Maruleng, Ba-Phalaborwa, and Greater Letaba municipalities,” Ratau said in a statement.

“Water tankers (trucks) have also been dispatched to refill the tanks regularly so that learners and teachers have an uninterrupted water supply. This is in line with government’s resolve to ensure that everyone has access to clean and reliable water and to keep up with recommendations of the World Health Organisation. This is to create an enabling environment for learners and teachers to regularly wash their hands with soap and reduce the spread of the virus,” he added.

