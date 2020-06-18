20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

4 people die in 2 separate fires in Joburg

It's not yet clear what sparked the blazes but Gauteng is in the grips of a cold front, meaning that people are relying on electric and gas heaters as well as open fires to keep warm.

Pexel.com
Pexel.com
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Four Joburg residents have died in two separate fires on Thursday morning.

An elderly couple in Soweto are among the victims.

It's not yet clear what sparked the blazes but Gauteng is in the grips of a cold front, meaning that people are relying on electric and gas heaters as well as open fires to keep warm.

Police are investigating the incidents.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA