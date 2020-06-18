4 people die in 2 separate fires in Joburg

It's not yet clear what sparked the blazes but Gauteng is in the grips of a cold front, meaning that people are relying on electric and gas heaters as well as open fires to keep warm.

JOHANNESBURG - Four Joburg residents have died in two separate fires on Thursday morning.

An elderly couple in Soweto are among the victims.

Police are investigating the incidents.

