3 KZN police officers out on bail after being arrested for alcohol, money theft

The two sergeants and a constable from the Sydenham police station were handcuffed after a woman they accused of selling liquor during the hard lockdown opened charges against them.

DURBAN - Three police officers from KwaZulu-Natal are currently out on bail after being arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol and cash totalling R44,000.

The two sergeants and a constable from the Sydenham Police Station were handcuffed after a woman they accused of selling liquor during the hard lockdown opened charges against them.

The suspects appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday where they were each granted bail of R1,000.

Three police officers from Sydenham in Durban were arrested after a case against them was reported to the provincial anti-corruption unit.

The police's Jay Naicker said: “The complainant that alleges that on 23 May 2020, the suspects went to her residence and accused her of selling alcohol. The suspects seized liquor valued at R24,000 from her premises.”

Naicker said the police also demanded and received R20,000 from the complainant for her release.

"When the complainant went to the Sydenham Police Station, she found that the suspects only handed in a few bottles of alcohol and that they had not opened a case against her. The police immediately opened a criminal docket against the police officers.”

The suspects are expected back in court in August.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.