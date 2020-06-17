Zulu: MAC will help govt get COVID-19 message to communities more effectively

The committee was announced on Tuesday and will see the inclusion of civil society, organised labour and faith-based groups in some decision making.

CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said that the Ministerial Advisory Committee would help government get messages around COVID-19 and the lockdown across to communities faster and more effectively.

"What we are doing is to shift from anxiety into action and also to talk to people across the board to say that if you protect yourself, you protect the person next to you, you protect your family and you protect your community."

Zulu said that the public's attitude and behaviour towards the pandemic had gradually been changing.

"We see a slow a change and this is because people are realising that the figures are increasing and that people are dying. In the beginning, some were saying 'well, I'm not going to be bothered until I know of someone who has died.'"

