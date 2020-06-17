20°C / 22°C
WC sees 44 more COVID-19 deaths as national toll hits 1,625

The health ministry has also confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 76,334.

51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus here in South Africa and once again, the majority of them passed away in the Western Cape.

The latest fatalities bring the national death toll to 1,625.

The health ministry has also confirmed that the number of cases has risen to 76,334.

The recovery rate stands at 55%.

Timeline

