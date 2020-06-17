WC sees 44 more COVID-19 deaths as national toll hits 1,625

The health ministry has also confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 76,334.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus here in South Africa and once again, the majority of them passed away in the Western Cape.

The latest fatalities bring the national death toll to 1,625.

The health ministry has also confirmed that the number of cases has risen to 76,334.

The recovery rate stands at 55%.

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 76 334, the total number of deaths is 1625 and recoveries to date are 42 063. Also included is the MAC advisory pertaining to the clinical applications of the use of Dexamethasone. pic.twitter.com/MVDhNeOsLU — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 16, 2020

#Covid_19 Statistics in South Africa as at 16 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/HrFow9EEdp — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 16, 2020

