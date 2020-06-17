WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa gives update on COVID-19
His address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the national coronavirus command Council and the presidential coordinating council.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on Wednesday on developments in the country's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.
