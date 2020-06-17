Suspect (31) accused of Tshegofatso Pule's murder appears in court

Muzikayise Malephane was arrested on Monday while traveling from Mpumalanga.

ROODEPOORT - Roodepoort residents on Wednesday gathered outside the magistrate court in the area where the man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule (28) made his first court appearance.

Muzikayise Malephane (31) was arrested on Monday while traveling from Mpumalanga.

He is accused of stabbing Pule multiple times and hanging her on a tree in Durban Deep last week. She was eight months pregnant.

the man suspected of killing her is in the dock at the Roodepoort magistrates court.

Malephane appeared in court dressed in all black.

As magistrate Job Baloyi called him to the stand, he quietly wept and covered his face.

Malephane refused to apply for bail but requested legal aid representation.

The matter was postponed to next week Wednesday, but proceedings would not be in court.

Magistrate Baloyi announced that it would be heard in camera.

At the same time, a small group of community members and EFF supporters were braving the cold outside the Roodepoort Magistrates Court. They wanted to see the man who allegedly brutally murdered Pule.

A small group of people are demonstrating outside the Roodepoort Magistrate Court for #TshegofatsoPule. A suspect is expected to appear here this afternoon after police confirmed an arrest.



-@ietskaylo pic.twitter.com/REpZ9FTfGq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 17, 2020

Tshepo Bodibe was among the people who found Pule’s body last week. He said he wanted to see justice served.

“I only see these things on TV. Seeing a pregnant woman hanging from a tree murdered, that was traumatising for me,” Bodibe said. “I’ll be happy when justice is served.”

He had a message for all South African men: “I think as men we need to admit that we have a problem, we need to talk about this problem and stop bottling things up. Whichever demon that we are facing as men, we must stop taking it out on women.”

