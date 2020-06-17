State to give update on mental health of Ballito mom accused of killing daughter

Fungai Nyamadzawo faces charges of premeditated murder, kidnapping defeating the ends of justice and perjury.

DURBAN - Ballito mother is expected to appear in the Umhlali Magistrates Court, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday in connection with the murder of her daughter.

Her case was postponed last Wednesday after the court heard the 42-year-old suffers from some form of mental illness.

The body of six-year-old Alexia Nyamadzawo was found in a sugarcane field two weeks ago.

Her mother, Fungai, had told police that the grade 1 pupil had been snatched from the back of her vehicle.

During her last court appearance, the State revealed that it was in possession of a sworn affidavit and four medical reports suggesting that Nyamadzawo suffers from mental illness.

The State is expected to give an update on Wednesday having spent the past week scrutinising the reports.

Nyamadzawo's lawyer, Rakesh Maharaj, said last week that his client had so far failed to give him proper instructions as she was still dealing with the trauma.

