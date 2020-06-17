SAPS search for duo suspect for attempted hijacking at Cresta Shopping Centre

It's understood four men followed a customer and held him at gunpoint on Sunday in the underground parking lot.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for two suspects who escaped after an attempted hijacking at the Cresta Shopping Centre.

It's understood that four men followed a customer and held him at gunpoint on Sunday in the underground parking lot.

Mall security responded and the criminals tried to run away. One suspect was shot and wounded in the process.

One suspect was arrested while the other two managed to get away.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele: “They were driving away when the security guard started shooting to try and stop them. They jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.