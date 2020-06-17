Santaco WC leadership to discuss taxi fare hike

The leadersip of taxi body Santaco in the province will be meeting on Thursday to discuss whether they will hike fares from the start of July or not.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape commuters will likely know later this week whether they will be expected to fork out more cash for taxi trips.

The leadership of taxi body Santaco in the province will be meeting on Thursday to discuss whether they will hike fares from the start of July or not.

Their counterparts in Gauteng have already indicated they intend to increase fares.

The taxi group's provincial chairperson Nazeem Abduraghman said that they have not increased taxi fares for the past three years.

"Our counterparts have indicated that there will be increases from 1 July. We are busy reviewing that at the moment and we will also be meeting with all our regions on Thursday to find common ground on whether we're going to increase fares from 1 July."

