SA kicks off preparations for nuclear build programme

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has published the Request for Information process to start preparations for a nuclear build programme of 2,500 Megawatts.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has finally started the process of consulting on its nuclear build programme.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has published the Request for Information process to start preparations for a nuclear build programme of 2,500 Megawatts.

But the process is being opposed by opposition parties, saying the country is just not in a position to even consider nuclear.

On Wednesday, the DMRE said given the lengthy timeframe to build additional new nuclear capacity, upfront planning was necessary for security of energy supply in the future.

The department said the Request for Information would kickoff its preparations to develop plans for a future nuclear energy build programme.

Parliament’s mineral and energy oversight committee on Wednesday said it was also watching the process closely.

Committee chairperson Sahlulele Luzinho said the nuclear build process would have to be affordable.

“That is why the principle that we understand is the one that said it would be based on the pace and the scale that the country and its economy can afford,” Luzinho said.

But the DA’s Kevin Mileham said the focus should be on fixing other parts of the economy and not nuclear.

“We need to focus, first of all, on how we can kick start our economy quickly coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Secondly, how can we ensure that people have electricity, water, and the social services that they need,” Mileham said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.