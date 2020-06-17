SA journo Paul Nthoba still worried about safety if he returns from Lesotho

Paul Nthoba said in addition to being beaten and detained by police in Ficksburg, in the Free State, while the station commander watched on, he was refused the right to open a case and get medical examination.

JOHANNESBURG - South African journalist Paul Nthoba - who fled to Lesotho after being assaulted allegedly by police - said what happened to him happened to black people every day in the country.



Nthoba on Wednesday said he was still in Lesotho because the two countries’ governments had still not assured his safety if he returned.



He has come out of 25 days of quarantine and tested negative for COVID-19.

Nthoba has recounted his alleged ordeal at the hands of police in Ficksburg, in the Free State.



He said the Lesotho chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa, the South African National Editors’­­­­­ Forum, the Committee to Protect Journalists and NGO Transformation Resource Centre had all supported him.

Nthoba said he also met the South African High Commission in Lesotho but the two governments were yet to assure him that he would be safe if he returned.