Ramaphosa challenges youth to take charge and shake up SA economy

The president has called on the youth to rise up and build an inclusive country that was free of xenophobia and gender-based violence.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has challenged the youth to make sure that post-COVID-19, the economy is changed regarding how it was run and by who.

The effects of the pandemic have been catastrophic, forcing many companies to close their doors and leaving thousands of people without jobs.

Ramaphosa spoke to young people during a virtual dialogue on Tuesday to commemorate the Soweto Uprising 44 years ago.

He said that as the country slowly started rebuilding, a number of things needed to change for good.

“Ownership of our economy, managing of our economy and even production. Technology is going to underpin nearly everything that we are going to have to do, this is ushering in a new digital society.”

Ramaphosa said that the youth must take charge of these changes and lead the country with innovative ideas on how to shake up the economy.

“We’ve got to have new sectors and subsectors. The creative industries must explode.”

WATCH: President Ramaphosa: Youth can rebuild the economy to be more inclusive

