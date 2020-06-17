Ramaphosa appeals to China for support with diagnostic, therapeutic supplies

The AU chair on Wednesday addressed the virtual AU meeting with the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

JOHANNESBURG – African Union (AU) chairperson President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday asked China to consider diagnostic and therapeutic support for African countries for six months

Ramaphosa addressed the virtual AU meeting with the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The AU chair appealed to China to support the continental body’s efforts for debt relief, cancellation, or a repayment standstill.

He said the AU medical supplies platform would be launched officially on Thursday to enable member states to access critical supplies.

But, in the meantime, should China provide support to Africa, it would be managed by the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank).

“We would like to ask China to consider support for the provision of diagnostic and therapeutic supplies over a period of six months. This support will be managed by the Afreximbank in collaboration with its counterpart in China,” Ramaphosa said.

