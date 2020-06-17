20°C / 22°C
Police arrest suspect for Tshegofatso Pule's murder

Police have confirmed that a 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Tshegofatso Pule.

Tshegofatso Pule (28) was found stabbed and hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort. Picture: Twitter
Tshegofatso Pule (28) was found stabbed and hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort. Picture: Twitter
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that a 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Tshegofatso Pule.

The 28-year-old woman was 8-months pregnant when she was killed.

Her body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort last week.

The man was on his way to Mpumalanga when police arrested him on Monday.

The police's Noxolo Kweza: "We wouldn't have done this without the cooperation of the community for which we are very grateful. We are also appealing to the media to give us space to make sure that our case doesn't fall apart."

The suspect is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

WATCH: 'We don't need the military when we mourn' - Tshegofatso Pule funeral

