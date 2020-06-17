Nafiz Modack and co-accused granted bail in fraud, corruption case

They were arrested on Tuesday and appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and two others - including a high-ranking police officer – have been granted bail in connection with firearms licencing fraud and corruption.

They were arrested on Tuesday and appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

Modack, who has also been fighting charges of extortion in relation to Cape Town nightclub and restaurant security, was granted bail of R10,000.

Eighteen other people were implicated, including Modack’s wife and her twin sister, and all 21 arrested so far would appear in court on 10 July.

“This investigation began in November 2017 when police received information on alleged fraud and corruption relating to firearm licencing applications taking place between Cape Town and Gauteng,” police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

“Several people, including Cape Town underworld figures and their family members and friends, allegedly obtained their competency certificates and firearm licenses to possess firearms in an allegedly wrongful manner,” he added.

Naidoo said at least five other suspects, including a senior police officer, were yet to be apprehended.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.