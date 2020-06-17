Nafiz Modack among 16 people arrested for fraud, corruption

In the latest case, police have been investigating the 16 people since 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested 16 people, including alleged underworld kingpins and South African Police Service (SAPS) employees, for fraud and corruption.

Cape Town underworld boss Nafiz Modack is among those who were arrested on Tuesday following extensive investigations relating to firearm license applications taking place between Cape Town and Gauteng.

Modack is also believed to have led a group that forcibly took over security at Cape Town nightclubs and restaurants from another faction led by controversial figure Mark Lifman.

In the latest case, police have been investigating the 16 people since 2017.

The police's Vish Naidoo said: “It was found that seven people, including Cape Town underworld figures and their family members and friends, allegedly obtained their competency certificates and firearm licenses to possess firearms in an allegedly wrongful manner.”

The suspects will appear in court on Wednesday.

